300 Golaghat All Assam Students Union members resign

GOLAGHAT: Altogether 300 Golaghat AASU members including district president and secretary resigned from its primary membership on Wednesday. Alleging serious allegations against the central president of All Assam Students’ Union the expelled president, general secretary and many AASU workers of Golaghat district resigned from the AASU membership.

In a press statement Biswajit Gogoi, former general secretary of Golaghat AASU said that altogether 300 Golaghat AASU members including president and secretary of seven regional AASU committees resigned from the AASU primary membership for the decision taken by the AASU central committee. Notably, on Uruka of Magh Bihu, minister of Agriculture Atul Bora was invited to have dinner at Swahid Bhaban in Golaghat AASU office. In this dinner several noted persons and organizations leaders were also invited to the dinner programme. But president and secretary Gitartha Saikia and Biswajit Gogoi was expelled for one year by AASU central committee for eating together with political persons.

In the dinner party, AASU central committee vice president Abhibartan Goswami was also present there and had dinner with minister Atul Bora. Interestingly, the AASU central committee did not take any action against him. The expelled leaders Biswajit Gogoi and Gitartha Saikia several times approached the central committee for considering the matter. A few leaders expelled by the AASU recently dared the student body’s central committee president Utpal Sharma to clarify as to why the AASU considers inviting political leaders to its event a crime when it does not consider collecting money from them.

