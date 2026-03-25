33 candidates cleared after scrutiny for six Kamrup seats in Assam polls

CORRESPONDENTS

RANGIA/AZARA: All the 33 nominations filed by candidates for the six assembly constituencies in Kamrup district for the upcoming Assam Assembly Election 2026 were found valid after scrutiny.

Accordingly, the list of valid candidates includes Delowara Hussain (SUCI-C), Imdad Hussain (AIUDF), independents Nurul Islam and Mohammed Sumeir Laskar, Rekibuddin Ahmed (Indian National Congress), and Md Nurul Islam (Asom Gana Parishad) in the 27 No. Chamaria constituency.

For the 28 No. Boko-Chaygaon constituency, nominations of independent candidates Yumuna Rabha and Lavanya Boro, Ramen Singh Rabha (Indian National Congress), Bhoglal Rabha (All India Trinamool Congress), Raju Mesh (Bharatiya Janata Party), Ganseng B Sangma (National People’s Party), and Manoj Basumatary (United People’s Liberal Party) were found valid.

In the 29 No. Palasbari constituency, the nominations of Himangshu Shekhar Baishya (Bharatiya Janata Party), Pankaj Lochan Goswami (Assam Jatiya Parishad), Elvin Baruah (Aam Aadmi Party), Bikash Nath (All India Trinamool Congress), and independents Jayanta Mahanta, Jatin Mali, and Hitesh Kalita were validated.

For the 30 No. Hajo-Sualkuchi constituency, independents Raju Patuari and Siddhartha Das, Prakash Chandra Das (Asom Gana Parishad), Nandita Das (Indian National Congress), and Rosy Ahmed (All India Trinamool Congress) are in the fray.

In the 31 No. Rangia constituency, nominations of Bhabesh Kalita (Bharatiya Janata Party), Pranjit Choudhury (Indian National Congress), and independent candidate Anwar Khan were cleared.

For the 32 No. Kamalpur constituency, the nominations of Diganta Kalita (Bharatiya Janata Party), Satyabrata Kalita (Indian National Congress), Sisir Kumar Kakati (SUCI-C), and independents Naba Kumar Nath and Ankur Das were found valid.

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