Assembly Elections: Boko-Chaygaon candidates gear up to file nominations today

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKO: With the deadline for filing nomination papers for the upcoming Assembly elections set for Monday, March 23, candidates across parties have begun their final preparations. In Boko-Chaygaon constituency, several contenders including NDA-supported candidate Raju Mesh and Congress nominee Ramen Singh Rabha are expected to submit their papers at the Deputy Commissioner’s office in Amingaon, Kamrup (Rural) district on Monday morning.

Meanwhile, National People’s Party (NPP) candidate G.B. Sangma set out for Guwahati on Sunday evening, accompanied by nearly a hundred supporters. Sangma explained that due to the long distance from his native village in Hahim, near the Assam-Meghalaya border, he chose to travel a day earlier and spend the night in Guwahati before filing his nomination at daybreak.

Earlier in the day, hundreds of supporters from different parts of Boko-Chaygaon constituency gathered at Sangma’s residence in Hahim. The NPP candidate held a meeting with party workers and supporters, discussing strategies for the election campaign. Sangma emphasized that his focus would be on addressing local issues faced by various ethnic and non-tribal communities, as well as promoting rural development. He further stated that NPP’s national president and Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma, along with other leaders, would join the campaign in the coming days.

On the other hand, BJP candidate Raju Mesh has been holding discussions with leaders of AGP and the Rava Hasong joint platform, while Congress candidate Ramen Singh Rava, former president of the All Rabha Students’ Union, has initiated talks with several organizations to strengthen his electoral prospects. The contest in Boko-Chaygaon is expected to be keenly fought, with major parties mobilizing their supporters ahead of the crucial nomination deadline.

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