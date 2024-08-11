IRCS Margherita Hosts Awareness Camps on Drug Abuse at Jagun High School and Tirap HS School

TINSUKIA: Indian Red Cross Society (IRCS) Margherita sub-district branch in association with Margherita sub-divisional administration organized two awareness camps on drug abuse and its consequences at Jagun High School and Tirap HS School on Saturday. With Pabitra Borgohain, secretary of IRCS Margherita branch in the chair, the camps were conducted by renowned physician Dr Biswadeep Borthakur as resource person who made an in-depth hour long deliberation on the ill effect of addictive substances with the aid of power point presentation. Programme was attended by Parikshit Thoudam SDO Margherita who is also president of IRCS Margherita branch besides other prominent guests. In his introductory speech, Pabitra Borgohain informed that 2-3 awareness camps on drugs abuse will be held on every 2nd and 3rd Saturday of the month covering 41 schools and colleges under Margherita sub-division.

