AASU Protests Over Poor Condition of NH 37 Between Doomdooma and Tinsukia

DOOMDOOMA: Doomdooma Regional Students’ Union (DRSU), the regional unit of All Assam Students’ Union (AASU), staged protest near ASTC premises on Wednesday against the ravaged condition of NH 37 in between Doomdooma and Tinsukia, the headquarter town of Tinsukia district.

They shouted slogans against MLA of Doomdooma constituency Rupesh Gowala, MP, Lakhimpur Parliamentary Constituency Pradan Baruah, Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari and the BJP government for their alleged failure to maintain this important road considered to be the lifeline of this region covering Tinsukia, Doomdooma, Sadiya and nearby Arunachal Pradesh.

Addressing the gathering, president Biraj Gohain and general secretary Samujjal Bora Sonowal of DRSU alleged that the government only enhanced taxes without caring for checking the spiralling price-rise. “This Government boast of development but in fact their attention is primarily focused on how to make more and more profit,” they said.

The two leaders further alleged that just a few days before the last Lok Sabha election when Chief Minister Himanta Bishwa Sarma came for electioneering, some potholes of the road in between Rupaisiding and Doomdooma were repaired overnight. But from the month of June onwards the road became devastated like before.

The road passes through many important commercial hubs of the region. Besides daily use of students, office-goers, wage earners and low income group vendors, the road connects some important hospitals for carrying pregnant women and serious patients. As is obvious, because of non-maintenance by the department and callous attitude of the administration, the road is prone to accident. So it is on the mercy of God that the fate of the daily commuters are depended, they further alleged and asked the authority to take steps for its repair within a month. Else they would be compelled to take recourse to agitational path.

Also Read: Barak Valley Protests Against Persecution of Hindus in Bangladesh, VHP Demands Refuge and Government Action

Also watch: