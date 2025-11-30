All Dimasa Students’ Union (ADSU) demands immediate appointment of Principal at Dima Hasao school

OUR CORRESPONDENT

HAFLONG: The All Dimasa Students’ Union (ADSU) (Maibang Zonal Committee) has submitted a formal appeal to the Inspector of Schools, Dima Hasao district circle, emphasizing the urgent need to fill the long-vacant Principal post at the Higher Secondary School (Provincialized).

The letter, referencing the advertisement approval No. AC/SIU/I/Edn/2016-17/101 dated October 4, 2024, calls on the authorities to expedite the appointment process without delay. The union insists that only eligible permanent residents of Dima Hasao district be considered for the position to ensure local representation and maintenance of community trust in the school’s leadership.

Secretary Protap Johori highlighted the importance of this demand, stressing that the selection must be restricted to district residents to safeguard the welfare of students and uphold the interests of local stakeholders.

The union has issued a clear warning that failure to meet these demands promptly may result in agitation and other lawful protests to press their cause.

