3rd anniversary of Ni-kshay Mitra initiative observed in Tinsukia district

TINSUKIA: The third anniversary of the Ni-kshay Mitra initiative, aimed at eliminating tuberculosis (TB) in the spirit of Janbhagidari (people’s participation) and on a war footing, was observed in Tinsukia district, along with other regions, under the banner of the Pradhan Mantri TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan.

The commemorative event was held on Tuesday at the conference hall of the Office of the District Commissioner, Tinsukia, in the presence of Mirzana Hussain, Additional District Commissioner (Health), Tinsukia.

In her address, Mirzana Hussain announced that, as part of the Sewa Saptah observance, a series of health and welfare activities were scheduled to be conducted across the district throughout September 2025. Among these are the Ni-kshay Mitra camps, organized by the Health & Family Welfare Department, scheduled for September 22 at different sites of Tinsukia district, where volunteers can participate and enrol their names as Nikshay Mitras and adopt the TB patients.

As part of the celebration, Surajit Chetia, a local businessman from Tinsukia, adopted five TB patients and formally enrolled himself as a Ni-kshay Mitra.

