4 Golaghat schools make it to national level in Swachh Vidyalaya rankings

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKAKHAT: In the nationwide Swachh and Green School Index, four schools from Golaghat district, among 20 from Assam, have qualified to move from the state level to the national level. In this index, Shiljuri Tea Garden Primary School, under the Western Education Block of Golaghat district and Bokakhat sub-division, secured the first position in the state, Japori Pathar ME School the eighth position, Habial LPS the twelfth position, and No. 1 Town Model LPS secured the twentieth position in the state rankings.

