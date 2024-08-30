4-Year-Old Ayushree Saikia Sets Assam Book of Records by Answering 43 Questions in 77 Seconds

LAKHIMPUR: A 4-year old child from Lakhimpur district has been potent enough to register her name in the Assam Book of Records by answering several questions within a short span of time. She is Ayushree Saikia, who answered 43 general knowledge questions within the duration of 77 seconds. Ayushree is the daughter of Kankan Saikia and Bhaskari Medhi, residents of Nahoroni under Bongalmora area of Lakhimpur district. She is the first girl in the state to set a record in this category which she achieved by answering everything correctly. This feat was achieved at Firstcry Intellitots Beltola Pre-School under the guidance of Kanika Jasoria, Guwahati. Ayushree is a pre-primary student of the school. Ayushree’s parents are presently living in Guwahati because of the obligation of their occupation. The Assam Book of Records has recognized her talent and placed her name in the state record category. People of Lakhimpur have congratulated Ayushree for the achievement.

