MASS Chauldhowa Unit Under Lakhimpur District Submits Memorandum to Chief Minister Demanding Resolution of Local Issues

LAKHIMPUR: The Chauldhowa regional unit of Manab Adhikar Sangram Samiti (MASS) under Lakhimpur district committee submitted a memorandum on Tuesday to Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma through the District Commissioner of Lakhimpur demanding the resolve of manifold issues of Chauldhowa area.

In the memorandum, Chauldhowa regional unit MASS president Kushal Saikia, secretary Jinku Saikia said, Chauldhowa, located in the boundary of Lakhimpur and Dhemaji district, is still far behind in terms of development. We have noticed a lot of anti-social activities going on in the area.”

Through the memorandum, the organization demanded the Chief Minister to take step to ensure regular attendance of the doctor at Chauldhowa, Hechamora Primary Health Center and appointment of a pediatrician.

Also Read: Gadadhar Kabi Chakra Hosts Magazine Launch and Poetry Recitation at Dhubri Middle English School

Also Watch :