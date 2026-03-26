400 Hindi-speaking workers and leaders join BJP in Rongkhang Legislative Assembly Constituency (LAC)

A CORRESPONDENT

KHERONI: In a significant boost to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ahead of the upcoming Assembly election, several prominent Hindi-speaking leaders and around 400 supporters, leaders, and workers joined the party on Wednesday in a grand ceremony held at the West Karbi Anglong District BJP headquarters in Ghelani, Dongkamukam. The joining programme was graced by the presence of Tuliram Ronghang, Chief Executive Member of the Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC) and MLA candidate from 111-Rongkhang LAC, District President Radip Ronghang, and other senior party dignitaries. All the new entrants are voters from the 111-Rongkhang Legislative Assembly Constituency (LAC).

Leading the group was Dilip Chauhan, a former Independent candidate from the 7 No. Kopili constituency in the KAAC Election 2022.

Also Read: Himanta Biswa Sarma Confident of BJP Win in Lumding, Campaigns for Sibu Misra