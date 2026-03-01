KAAC chief Tuliram Ronghang confident of BJP sweep in Karbi Anglong

A CORRESPONDENT

DONGKAMUKAM: KAAC chief Dr. Tuliram Ronghang on Saturday expressed strong confidence that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will win all five Assembly seats from the Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC) area in the forthcoming Assam Assembly Elections 2026.

He made the statement while addressing party leaders and workers at a Public Interaction cum Mass Joining programme held at Rongkuroi LP School playground in West Karbi Anglong. Dr. Ronghang highlighted the BJP’s growing strength, grassroots connect, and developmental initiatives, saying they have generated unprecedented public support in the hills. “The people have already made up their minds that the saffron party will win all five Assembly seats from Karbi Anglong and West Karbi Anglong,” he stated.

He further noted that trust and confidence have brought communities, including Rongkuroi villages—a predominantly Christian area—into the BJP fold. According to him, senior leaders and workers from opposition parties, including the Indian National Congress and the APHLC, are joining the BJP daily, reflecting the declining influence of opposition parties in the twin districts. Dr. Ronghang said the continuous inflow of leaders has strengthened the party’s organizational structure and morale at the grassroots level, leaving little chance for the opposition in the upcoming elections. MP Amarsingh Tisso also briefed attendees during the programme.

Earlier in the day, Dr. Ronghang inaugurated the Langminso Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya, the Pudum Sarpo Boys Hostel, and solar street lights at Rongkuroi, and laid the foundation stone for the construction of a Paver Block road in Rongkuroi Rongrupat under No. 111 Rongkhang Legislative Constituency.

