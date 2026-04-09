4,172 polling personnel deployed across five constituencies in Kokrajhar

A CORRESPONDENT

KOKRAJHAR: As many as 4,172 polling personnel, including 1,043 presiding officers and 1,043 each of first, second and third polling officers, have been deployed across five constituencies in Kokrajhar district. The constituencies are Gossaigaon, Dotma (ST), Kokrajhar (ST), Parbatjhora and Baokhungri. There are 52 women-managed polling stations and five model polling stations in the district. To ensure free, fair and peaceful elections, 33 companies of CAPF, 437 police personnel and 487 Home Guards have been engaged for security and law-and-order duties.

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