41st Foundation Day of Kamargaon Regional Xahitya Xabha celebrated

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKAKHAT: Under the aegis of the Axam Xahitya Xabha, the Kamargaon Regional Xahitya Xabha celebrated its 41st Foundation Day on Friday at the Lily Das Talukdar Bhavan of the Xabha.

As per the schedule, the flag hoisting ceremony was conducted in the morning by Purnakanta Baruah, President of the Kamargaon Regional Xahitya Xabha. Additionally, 40 flags were hoisted by the members of local women self-help groups. Floral tributes were offered by eminent writer and educationist Renu Baruah in front of the portrait of 'People's Artist' Zubeen Garg. The inauguration of the cultural programme 'Nahor Puli Rofan' was done by retired teacher Manju Bhattacharyya.

During the 'Intimate Discussion' session, various speakers shed light on different aspects of literature. The open meeting, presided over by Purnakanta Baruah, was inaugurated by Indreswar Baruah, retired Principal of Mahuramukh Higher Secondary School.

The book 'Chumbak' written by teacher Pranjal Saikia was unveiled by Dr Dipshikha Kalita, Professor of Assamese, Kamargaon College. Another book, 'Geete Mate Ganit Shiko Aha' (Let's Learn Mathematics Through Songs) by teacher Rupa Bora, was released by Pradip Sharma.

