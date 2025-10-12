Axam Xahitya Xabha meeting in Silchar calls for stronger Barak-Brahmaputra unity

A CORRESPONDENT

SILCHAR: Amid a sense of deep sorrow following the untimely death of Zubeen Garg, the 3rd Central Executive Committee meeting of the Axam Xahitya Xabha began in Silchar with a clarion call to strengthen the bridge between the two valleys. The inaugural programme, presided over by the president of the Xahitya Xabha, Basanta Kumar Goswami, began with a chorus rendition of Zubeen’s “Mayabini.” After almost four decades, the central committee meeting of the Axam Xahitya Xabha has been organized in Cachar, as the last one was held in 1986 in Hailakandi.

Speaking at the inaugural session, Minister and vice president of the reception committee, Kaushik Rai, focused mainly on carrying forward the current spirit of unity and fraternity between the Barak and Brahmaputra valleys. “We cannot deny that there were some gaps between the two valleys for various reasons, but an environment has now been created to rise above such gaps and differences. Most importantly, the people of both valleys honestly believe that to build a greater and more inclusive Assamese society, all communities must come closer through the exchange of culture and languages,” Rai said.

Reminding that all government programmes in the Barak Valley begin with “O Mur Apunar Dex”, the Assamese anthem, Rai urged the Xahitya Xabha to observe the birth anniversary of Nobel laureate Rabindranath Tagore throughout the state. He further assured that the people of Barak would come forward to establish Chandra Kanta Handique Bhawans in all three districts of the valley. Remembering the 11 language martyrs of 1961 who sacrificed their lives for their mother tongue in Silchar, Rai announced that a statue of Bhupen Hazarika would be installed in Silchar and requested the Xabha to organize a programme on Sudhakantha’s ongoing birth centenary celebration in the town.

Basanta Kumar Goswami reciprocated Rai’s proposal, announcing that the Xahitya Xabha would continue its efforts to bring the two valleys closer in the coming days. The inaugural session of the two-day programme was attended by local MLA Dipayan Chakrabarty, who is also the general secretary of the reception committee, along with other office bearers of the apex body. A souvenir titled “Barak Vaibhav,” edited by SSP Numol Mahatta, was ceremonially released during the inaugural session by the dignitaries and members of the editorial board.

