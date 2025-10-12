Kamargaon Xahitya Xabha holds 15th conference, honours local contributors

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKAKHAT: The fifteenth session of the Kamar Gaon Regional Xahitya Xabha Conference was held today at the Lily Das Talukdar Bhawan of the organization. The session began with the hoisting of the flag by Bhadreswar Chetia, president of the Kamar Gaon Regional Xahitya Xabha. Anand Sharma, vice president of the conference, paid floral tributes in memory of departed souls.

In the representative session presided over by Bhadreswar Chetia, a new executive committee was formed for the upcoming term, appointing Purnakanta Baruah as president and Rintu Duwara as secretary.

The open session, held under the presidency of Purnakanta Baruah, was inaugurated by Nibedita Tanti, acting Principal of Numaligarh Higher Secondary School. The chief guest, Bonti Bora, president of Golaghat District Xahitya Xabha delivered a speech on the occasion. Distinguished guests included Maheswar Saikia, former President of the Golaghat District Xahitya Xabha, and Dulal Chandra Bora, current Secretary of the same.

Dr. Prashanta Bora, vice principal of Hemprabha Bora Girls’ College, Golaghat, attended as the honoured guest and delivered a talk on the significance of literary creation. A book titled “Subasita Dastabej” published by the Kamar Gaon Regional Xahitya Xabha was released by Dr. Gautam Kumar Saikia, Principal of Kamar Gaon College.

Several memorial awards were also presented during the event: The Kon Bora Memorial Distinguished Social Worker Award was conferred upon Tilak Baruah. The Lokeshwar Gogoi Memorial Ideal Farmer Award was given to Prabin Phukan. The Artist Aideu Handique Memorial Inspiration Award went to Rupa Bora. The Koseswari Saikia Memorial Social Service Award was presented to Lokda Hazarika. The Kamala Bora and Kshireswari Bora Memorial Young Literary Inspiration Award was presented to Parinita Hazarika. The programme was conducted and anchored by the outgoing secretary of the Kamar Gaon Regional Literary Conference, Pranjal Saikia.

