43rd Foundation Day of Sadiya College Observed with Day-Long Activities

TINSUKIA : The 43rd Foundation day of Sadiya College was observed with day-long activities like plantation drive, quiz competition, Foundation Day lecture etc.

Laying importance on the preparation for competitive examinations and social responsibilities, Dr Prakash Jyoti Borthakur, Registrar, Auniti University as guest speaker said the students must overcome every hurdle in their life to achieve a definite mission. He also emphasized the importance of tree plantation for a healthy planet. The celebration began with the hoisting of the college flag by the principal of the college Dr Bhupen Chutia followed by smriti tarpan in memory of all those who contributed to the establishment of the college initiated by Bhuban Ch Gogoi, president of the governing body. A plantation drive that followed was led by Budhikanta Misra Vice Principal and Jewram Changmai, senior faculty member. The annual quiz competition among the school children of class IX to XII of Sadiya Sub Division was held with eight teams participating from different schools. This year the competition was won by Adhrit Koundilya and Antariksh Buragohain of St. Thomas High School, Sadiya. The second and third prizes were won by Sunpura Adarsha Sishu Niketan and Borgorah High School respectively. The evening programme witnessed lighting of ceremonial lamps in the college premises by the college fraternity along with the alumni association.

Also Read: Assam: Digboi police arrested one for uploading obscene video

Also Watch: