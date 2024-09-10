Assam: Digboi police arrested one for uploading obscene video

DIGBOI: Rahul Tanti (22), a college student was arrested by Digboi police for allegedly committing aggravated and penetrative sexual assault upon a minor girl repeatedly for years. The accused was also booked for cheating and transmitting the video in electronic form. Son of a village headman of a village in Digboi, the accused was allegedly blackmailing the minor victim forcing her to engage in sexual activity at various locations including Doomdooma and Digboi. According to the guardian of the minor, the incident continued for several years but the matter came to light three months ago after an objectionable video involving the minor had gone viral. “We had immediately filed an FIR with the Digboi Police station but the case couldn’t be registered due to extreme pressure from various corners including the police officials, local leaders and few youths of Gorkha community,” alleged the father.

“Even our daughter was repeatedly called to police station late at night to convince us that FIR would only bring them trouble of facing legal complications beside defiling own family,” said the mother of the victim.

Meanwhile, based on a similar complaint of blackmailing by the accused, the police taking a strong cognisance has registered a case on Monday morning.

The SDPO, Margherita has been conducting the inquiry taking into consideration all the aspects of the allegations in the case including the role of money if any leading to the release of the accused earlier thus denying justice to the minor girl and the affected families.

According to sources, even the CCTV footages of the police station was being examined to ascertain the involvement of the police personnel and other individuals as alleged by the aggrieved family members.

The reason for not registering the FIR and calling for the presence of victim girl again and again late night in the police station is termed as serious crime and irresponsible act of the competent authority responsible for delivering justice to the citizens. However, the SP Tinsukia in his communication assured of conducting a detailed inquiry. Based on earlier FIR a case no 110/2024 was registered to this effect by Digboi police. “One of the officer in probation handling the case has been reserve-closed this evening on the ground of gross negligence of his assignment government duty,” said a well placed police official adding departmental inquiry is initiated.

