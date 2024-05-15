DC of Lakhimpur Gayatri Devidas Hyalinge directed to ensure quality and time-bound implementation of government schemes

Lakhimpur: District Commissioner of Lakhimpur Gayatri Devidas Hyalinge has directed the district officers of various government departments under Lakhimpur district to pay special attention to quality and time-bound implementation of government schemes and projects. The District Commissioner made this direction in the District Development Committee meeting which was held in the conference hall of the Convention Centre, located at Chukulibhoria of North Lakhimpur town. The meeting was attended by District Development Commissioner Ranjit Swargiary, Chief Executive Officer of Lakhimpur Zila Parishad Jitu Kumar Das, all Additional District Commissioners, Assistant Commissioners, Circle Officers, Block Development Officers, Executive Officers of the all municipal boards and heads of various government departments under the district. The due DDC meeting of the month of April-May was chaired by the District Commissioner.

The meeting began with the review of the decisions taken in the previous meeting regarding the implementation of various government schemes and progress of the same. These included the decisions of Panchayats and Rural Development Department Public Works Department (Roads), Public Works Department (House), APDCL, Agriculture, Irrigation, Water Resources, Public Health and Engineering, Health and Family Welfare, Transport, Handicrafts and Textiles, Veterinary, Social Welfare, District Industries and Commerce. The meeting also reviewed the progress of various schemes being implemented by the departments of Fisheries, Sports and Youth Welfare, Cooperatives, Sericulture etc. The meeting also held detailed discussion over various issues that have affected the inter-departmental coordination.

