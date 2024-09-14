Meghalaya: Rajya Sainik Board Directors' conclave addresses issues on veteran welfare in Northeast

Shillong: The Serving personnel and Ex-servicemen (ESM) from the Northeast region of India have consistently brought great honour to the nation through their exemplary service. In recognition of the unique challenges and specific needs of veterans of North East States, a two-day Rajya Sainik Board Directors’ Conclave was organized at Shillong by HQ 101 Area for the first time. The conclave addressed critical issues related to veteran welfare, including SPRASH (System for Pension Administration Raksha), ECHS (Ex-Servicemen Contributory Health Scheme) and resettlement opportunities.

The discussions were aimed to refine the approach to ESM welfare, customized to the unique requirements of the North East. Senior officials, including the secretary of the Department of Ex-Servicemen Welfare, the General Officer Commanding (GOC) of 101 Area Shillong, the Pension Comptroller of Defence Accounts (Prayagraj), and the Directorate of Resettlement, participated alongside directors from the Rajya Sainik Boards of the North Eastern states. The conclave will endeavour to identify key challenges and develop actionable solutions to enhance ESM welfare across the region, stated a press release.

