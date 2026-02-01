48th session of All Assam Junior Agricultural Officers' Association concludes at Nagaon

A CORRESPONDENT

NAGAON: The 48th three-day session of the All Assam Junior Agricultural Officers' Association concluded at Nagaon Cultural Complex today here.

The open session, held on the final day, was presided over by association president Dibyajyoti Hazarika.

In his welcome address, secretary Gopal Hazarika outlined the session's objectives. The session's souvenir was released by Nagaon MLA Rupak Sarma, who emphasized the importance of literature and the role of the association in promoting literary activities among agricultural officers.

Guest speaker Bhabani Kumar Nath, Joint Director of Agriculture, highlighted the government's initiatives to boost agricultural production and encourage farmers. Another guest, senior journalist Kanak Hazarika, stressed the need to strengthen the agricultural economy and urged officers to motivate farmers.

Also Read: Rupai Satadol Xakha Xahitya Xabha midterm session held in Doomdooma