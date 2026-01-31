Assam: Security lapse as Nagaon jail inmate escapes from civil hospital

A CORRESPONDENT

NAGAON: A major security breach occurred on Friday when a prisoner of Nagaon central jail, identified as Babul Ali, escaped from custody. Ali was taken to Bhogeswari Phukanani Civil Hospital for medical examination from where he managed to flee.

The incident has sparked widespread panic in Nagaon, with authorities struggling to understand how Ali managed to escape despite being under heavy guard. The police have launched a manhunt and are searching for the fugitive.

Ali was arrested by Rupahihat Police under sections 329/3, 301, and 299 of the Bharatiya Nyai Sanghita and was being held at the Nagaon central jail. The police are investigating the circumstances surrounding his escape.

