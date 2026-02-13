4th biennial session of Sadou Asam Lekhika Samaroh Samiti (SALSS) concludes in Doomdooma

OUR CORRESPONDENT

DOOMDOOMA: Under the auspices of the Doomdooma Sakha Lekhika Samaroh Samiti (DSLSS) and with the active cooperation of Doomdooma College, the two-day-long 4th biennial session of the Sadou Asam Lekhika Samaroh Samiti (SALSS), Tinsukia District Committee, which began on Saturday, concluded on Sunday.

The delegate session was held on Saturday at the DSLSS venue on Bir Raghab Moran Path, Rupaisiding, while the concluding function took place the following day at the Kallol Auditorium of Doomdooma College.

The concluding function commenced at the DSLSS Bhavan with the ceremonial hoisting of the flags of its eight branches by Dr. Meena Devi Baruah, President of the Tinsukia District Committee, SALSS. The presidents of the eight branches hoisted the flags of their respective branches. Dibyalata Deka, President of DSLSS and the Reception Committee, led the Smriti Tarpan ceremony.

The open session was held thereafter at the Kallol Auditorium under the presidentship of Dr. Meena Devi Baruah. The meeting began with the presentation of the theme song of Tinsukia District SALSS, composed by Dr. Meena Devi Baruah and tuned by Runumoni Dutta Bhuyan. Secretary Mira Saikia explained the objectives of the session, followed by a welcome address from Dibyalata Deka, President of the Reception Committee.

