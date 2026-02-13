Literary fraternity pays tribute to Nirode Chaudhury at Doomdooma memorial meet

OUR CORRESPONDENT

DOOMDOOMA: The commemorative meeting in memory of Chameli Memchab-famed eminent writer and journalist Nirode Chaudhury was organized by the Doomdooma Satadol Sakha Xahitya Xabha (DSSXX) on Sunday at its venue, with President Deben Deka in the chair.

The programme began with the lighting of the ceremonial lamp by his wife, Dr. Indira Chaudhury, in front of his portrait, while Arjun Baruah initiated the floral tribute ceremony. Members of the branch presented the theme song of Asam Xahitya Xabha (AXX), "Chiro Senehi Mor Bhasha Janani."

Secretary Nityananda Das explained the objectives of the meeting. Members of the branch also presented a chorus titled "Oh Bideshi Bandhu."

The chief speaker of the memorial meeting was noted poet and retired Principal of Saikhowa Higher Secondary School, Pranati Baruah. She delivered a detailed speech highlighting Chaudhury's contributions as a journalist and litterateur, mentioning that most of his stories were based on real-life experiences he witnessed at different times and occasions in and around Doomdooma.

The meeting was attended by Lambeswar Chetia, President of Tinsukia Zila Xahitya Xabha (TZXX); Imon Chaudhury, Deputy Director of the Assam Tourism Department and the only son of the late writer; and Ranjumoni Dutta, retired Professor of English, Digboi College.

Also Read: Assam: Twin road accident in Doomdooma; Traffic cop dead