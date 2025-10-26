50 students of Ajmal Modern  Residential School (AMRS) Hojai crack ‘IOQM-2025’

OUR CORRESPONDENT

NAGAON: A total number of 50 students of Ajmal Modern Residential School (AMRS), Hojai have cracked the Indian Olympiad Qualifier in Mathematics (IOQM)-2025 which was conducted by the Mathematics Teachers’ Association (India) in collaboration with Homi Bhabha Centre for Science Education (HBCSE), Mumbai on behalf of the National Board for Higher Mathematics (NBHM), under the Department of Atomic Energy (DAE), Government of India.

This significant breakthrough has brought infinite laurels to AMRS as well as Ajmal Super 40 & Ajmal Foundation. This programme aims to identify and nurture mathematical talent among pre-university students across the country, leading to the participation of Indian students in the International Mathematical Olympiad (IMO).

Areef Ahmed, the principal of AMRS, has expressed his infinite contentment and congratulations to all the successful students, parents, teachers and special gratitude to Nowid Kawsar Tipu, IOQM Coordinator of AMRS.

The Managing Trustees of Ajmal Foundation Maulana Badruddin Ajmal and Sirajuddin Ajmal along with Dr Khasrul Islam, Director, Ajmal Foundation; Dr MRH Azad, General Manager, Ajmal Foundation and Abdul Kadir, Project Head, Ajmal Super 40 have extended their cordial greetings and best wishes to all the successful students, parents, teachers, coordinator and the Principal of Ajmal Modern Residential School (AMRS), Areef Ahmed for bringing such accolades to the AMRS, Hojai.

