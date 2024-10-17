Assam: 117 Ajmal Modern Residential School students of Hojai crack IOQM-2024

A CORRESPONDENT

NAGAON: A total of 117 students of Ajmal Modern Residential School (AMRS), Hojai have cracked the Indian Olympiad Qualifier in Mathematics (IOQM) – 2024 which was conducted by the Mathematics Teachers’ Association (India) [MTA(I)] in collaboration with Homi Bhabha Centre for Science Education (HBCSE), Mumbai on behalf of the National Board for Higher Mathematics (NBHM), under the Department of Atomic Energy (DAE), Government of India. The IOQM is popularly known as PRMO where over 231 candidates under Category - A (Classes VIII, IX, X & XI) & girls, encompassing the entire region of Assam and Arunachal Pradesh have been selected to appear the Regional Mathematics Olympiad (RMO) among those, 117 students are from AMRS, Hojai which is figuring more than 50 percent. This significant breakthrough has brought laurels to AMRS as well as Ajmal Super 40 & Ajmal Foundation. This programme aims to identify and nurture mathematical talent among preuniversity students across the country, leading to the participation of Indian students in the International Mathematical Olympiad (IMO). The Principal of AMRS, Areef Ahmed has expressed his infinite contentment and congratulations to all the successful students, parents, teachers and special gratitude to the IOQM coordinator of AMRS, Mir Mukul Ali who is also an eminent mathematics teacher.

