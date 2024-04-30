‘50,000 new government jobs by 2024’: Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma

Nalbari: “We will employ 50,000 youths of Assam in government jobs by 2024. In the month of July, posts of police service and by September and October, 3rd grade and 4th grade posts will be advertised,” the Chief Minister said at Mugdi, Nalbari on Monday while participating at an election campaign for MP candidate Phani Bhushan Choudhury for the Barpeta Lok Sabha seat. He said, “Women are being empowered under BJP government and this will continue in the future too.”

On the eve of the last phase of the Lok Sabha elections-2024, the ruling BJP is exuding confidence in winning the Barpeta seat with huge margin. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Monday that the BJP will win the Barpeta seat in the last phase of the polls. Cabinet Minister Keshab Mahanta, Narayan Deka, MP Biren Baishya, Nalbari BJP president Dr Mriganka Talukdar, Akram Hussain and many dignitaries attended the campaign.

Dr Sarma further said, “Barpeta Lok Sabha constituency consists of 19 lakh voters and they are willing to vote for AGP and BJP. He also said that bribery system is completely demolished under BJP government. “Entire Barpeta constituency including Barbhag, Nalbari, Barkhetri etc. are full of human resources and many new schemes for entrepreneurs are being launched for them,” Sarma said. In his speech, Dr. Sarma compared Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the Sun and stated that the sun’s brightness is necessary to raise the living standards.

Also Read: Nalbari conferred Dhanya Naari, Dhanya Basundhar award to versatile actor Prastuti Parashar

Also Watch: