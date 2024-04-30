Nalbari conferred Dhanya Naari, Dhanya Basundhar award to versatile actor Prastuti Parashar

Nalbari: Navarun Club of Helacha, Nalbari conferred Dhanya Naari, Dhanya Basundhara Award on talented actor Prastuti Parashar for her splendid performances in the field of acting. “This is an inspiration for me and I am obliged to work hard in future. My journey was not easy and it needed quite a hard labour and to reach this state,” said the versatile actor after receiving the award.

The award was presented to her on Sunday at the Rangali Bihu festival organized by Navarun Club, Helacha. The award conferring ceremony was hosted by popular theatre actor Nirmal Dutta. Senior journalist M Mahibar Rahman, Principal of Sankardev Academy Dr Binoy Kumar Mazumdar, Nalbari Xahitya Xamaj secretary Manash Jyoti Sarma, Secretary of Beej Kamal Ch Das, writer Pranab Kumar Chakrabarty, Ajit Rajbangshi, Jitendra Kumar Jain, Dr Rajesh Kakati and many more attended the event.

“We feel privileged to felicitate Prastuti Parashar at Helacha,” Nabaratna Patowary, one of the committee members said after the event. Prastuti Parashar danced Bihu along with different competitors in the event. Najrul Islam, producer of Bordoichila Theatre inaugurated the open Bihu dance competition.

