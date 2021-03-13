51 candidates file nomination papers in Hailakandi election district

A Correspondent



HAILAKANDI: A total of 51 candidates filed nominations for three Assembly constituencies in Hailakandi election district. On the last day of filing of nomination papers on Friday, 13 candidates filed papers for 6 LAC Hailakandi before the Returning Officer, Megh Nidhi Dahal at his office chamber. They are Safique Kamal Barlaskar ( AITC), Binoy Kumar Roy (IND), Wahidul Islam Choudhury (IND), Saidur Rahman Barbhuiya (IND), Mujib Ahmad Choudhury (IND), Kshitish Ranjan Paul (IND), Milon Das (BJP), Hilal Uddin Choudhury (IND), Jilkadar Ali Barbhuiya (IND), Guli Ahmed Mazumder (IND), Mosaid Ali Mazumder (IND), Manuj Mahan Deb (BGP) and Zakir Hussain Laskar (AIUDF). On Thursday, three candidates filed nominations. With this, the total number of candidates for 6 LAC Hailakandi are 16.

For 7 LAC Katlicherra, altogether 12 candidates filed nominations before Returning Officer, Dhrubajyoti Deb on Friday. They are Binoy Bhushan Nath (IND), Ahmed Hussain Barbhuiya (IND), Ram Kumar Nunia (JDU), Sanjib Roy (INC), Johur Uddin Talukdar (IND), Rajesh Paul (IND), Achab Uddin Barbhuiya (IND), Badar Uddin Laskar (IND), Abdul Basit Laskar (IND), Niren Das (IND), Lutful Rahman Laskar (IND) and Aftab Uddin Barbhiya (IND). Four candidates filed nominations yesterday. With this, the total candidates in Katlicherra LAC are 16.As for 8 LAC Algapur, a total of 14 candidates filed nominations before Returning Officer, NK Shah. They are Simu Das (AIFB), Saleh Ahmed Mazumder( IND), Raju Deb (IND), Imadul Islam Laskar (IND), Kaji Abdul Hekim (IND), Jahanara Begun Barbhuiya(IND), Moon Swarnakar(BJP)Daisy Roy (IND), Aftab Uddin Laskar(AGP), Babul Kumar (IND), Brojendra Das (IND), Samim Ahmed Choudhury (IND), Badrul Islam Barbhuiya (IND) and Monoj Kumar Malakar (IND).

On Thursday, five candidates filed nominations. With this, the total number of candidates in Algapur LAC are 19. Monday is the day of scrutiny of nomination papers while Wednesday is the last date of withdrawal.

