Rare leopard cubs rescued in Boko, shifted to State Zoo in Guwahati

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKO: Boko witnessed a remarkable wildlife rescue on Sunday as two rare leopard cubs were rescued from the Saikata area in Boko under the West Kamrup Forest Division. Around 11 a.m., with the cooperation of local residents, the Bandapara Regional Forest Office successfully carried out the operation.

Under the leadership of Forest Officer Kulumanali Gogoi, a team of forest personnel retrieved the endangered pups and conducted a health examination through veterinary experts. Following the check-up, the rescued leopard cubs were sent to the State Zoo in Guwahati for safe custody and care.

The timely intervention of the forest department, aided by villagers, ensured the survival of the rare species, highlighting the importance of community participation in wildlife conservation. According to the Range Officer Kulumanali Gogoi, pups are hardly 3-4 months old.

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