537th Birth Anniversary of Madhabdeva Celebrated with Religious Fervour in Nalbari

A CORRESPONDENT

NALBARI: The atmosphere in Hidilattari village under Barkhetri in Assam’s Nalbari district turned deeply devotional with continuous chants of Harinam and spiritual gatherings marking the 537th birth anniversary of Mahapurush Madhavdeva. The village has remained immersed in religious fervour since Sunday, as devotees gathered in large numbers to celebrate the occasion.

The two-day programme, organised by the Hidilattari Village Development Committee at the Madhavdeva Branch Satra premises, witnessed enthusiastic participation from villagers and devotees from neighbouring areas.

The celebrations also included a felicitation programme for meritorious students. Later, Barkhetri MLA Narayan Deka inaugurated the Nagara Naam session.

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