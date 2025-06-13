Celebration of Mahapurush Madhavdev’s birth anniversary begins in Bilasipara

OUR CORRESPONDENT

DHUBRI: The 537th birth anniversary of Mahapurush Madhavdev is being celebrated at the Bhairabganj Naamghar in Bilasipara with a three-day programme starting Thursday. The celebrations will take place from June 12 till June 14.

To mark the occasion, events such as environmental cleaning, religious discourses (prasanga), naam-kirtan (devotional singing), and recitations from the Bhagavat were held on Thursday.

To ensure the smooth conduct of the celebrations, an organizing committee was formed earlier with renowned devotee Niranjan Sharma as President and Hemanta Kumar Das as Secretary. Apart from this, three sub-committees have been formed, especially involving women and mothers.

On the second day, events such as naam prasanga, Bhagavat reading, and devotional singing would be held. On the third day, activities would include tree plantation, a Bhagavat procession, a religious discourse meeting, naam-kirtan, and a cultural programme. Kushal Thakuria, the General Secretary of the Srimanta Sankardev Sangha, would grace the programme as the chief guest at the religious discourse session.

Also Read: Assam Legislative Assembly standing committee members visit Nagaon

Also Watch: