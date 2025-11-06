Assam Nepali Sahitya Sabha (ANSS) president receives commemorative coin of Bhupen Hazarika

A CORRESPONDENT

JAMUGURIHAT: Dr Chinta Mani Sharma, President, Assam Nepali Sahitya Sabha (ANSS), received a commemorative coin of Dr Bhupen Hazarika on Wednesday as part of the observation of the death anniversary of Bharat Ratna Sudhakantha Dr Bhupen Hazarika held at Biswanath, informed a press release. The Biswanath district administration organized the death anniversary of the legendary musical icon at Kamalakanta Natya Samaj. In connection with the birth centenary celebrations and as per government instructions, a commemorative coin, issued in memory of the legendary artiste, was presented to Dr Chinta Mani Sharma as an esteemed member of the Expert Committee constituted for the yearlong centenary celebrations by Ashok Singhal, State Cabinet Minister and the Guardian Minister for Biswanath district, who attended the programme as the chief guest.

