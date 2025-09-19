AMCH doctor elected as member of Teachers’ Council of Association of Physicians of India (API)

A CORRESPONDENT

DIBRUGARH: Dr Prashanta Dihingia, Senior Professor of the Department of Medicine at Assam Medical College and Hospital (AMCH) has brought laurels for Assam and Dibrugarh after being elected as a member of the Teachers’ Council of the Association of Physicians of India (API). Dihingia was elected to the academic council of the API after securing the third highest number of votes.

Dr Dihingia has held several significant posts in the Dibrugarh as well as Assam branches of the API for many years. He successfully served as the Superintendent of Assam Medical College for the past four years.

AMCH Principal Dr Sanjib Kakati, President of the API Assam branch Dr Anup Kumar Das, Secretary Dr Pritam Barthakur, General Secretary of the API Headquarters Dr Anupam Dutta, President of the API Dibrugarh branch Dr AK Pegu, Secretary Dr Rakhi Shyam, Senior Professor of Cardiology at AMC Dr Mriganka Sekhar Chaliha, and many other doctors extended their heartfelt congratulations to Dr Prashanta Dihingia.

This is the first time that someone from the Northeast has been elected.

