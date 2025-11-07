Demow Press Club organizes 13th annual Sudhakantha Divas with cultural tributes

A CORRESPONDENT

DEMOW: Under the patronage of Demow Press Club, the 13th annual Sudhakantha Divas was organized in Demow Jyoti Bishnu Cultural Building (Demow Public Hall) on November 4 and November 5.

On November 4, the programme started with flag hoisting by Umesh Chetia, President of Demow Press Club, which was followed by a tribute to cultural icon Zubeen Garg in front of his photo by the members of the club. On the occasion, the fourth annual All Assam-based Bhupendra Sangeet competition was organized where competitors from various districts participated. It was inaugurated by Ajay Kumar Gogoi, Adviser of Demow Press Club. Dr Birinchi Kumar Borah, Principal of HCDG College, Nitaipukhuri, was present as an invited guest. In the A category, Pranju Protim Mech got the first prize, Irin Gogoi the second, and Shilpi Buragohain the third prize. In the B category, Kaberi Phukan got the first prize, Pritam Dutta the second, and Ratan (Ron) Konwar the third prize. In A category, Debolina Deori and Arnab Gogoi received the judges’ special prizes.

On November 5, in the afternoon, a drawing competition was organized and, in the evening, earthen lamps were lit in front of Dr Bhupen Hazarika and Zubeen Garg’s photos by the dignitaries present. Padma Dhar Dutta, Sepon Mouza Mouzadar, lit an earthen lamp in front of the photo of Iftikar (Bitu) Rahman, a member of Demow Press Club who recently passed away. A cultural programme was held in memory of Iftikar Rahman, inaugurated by Sushanta Borgohain, MLA of 95 No. Demow constituency. The women sang a chorus in the cultural programme while the students of various schools performed songs and dances. The local singers also sang Dr Bhupen Hazarika’s songs in the cultural programme. The prizes of the All Assam-based Bhupendra Sangeet competition and drawing competition were then distributed among the winners.

