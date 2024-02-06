Assam: Golden Jubilee Festival of Lakhimpur Girls’ College concludes

LAKHIMPUR: The three-day long celebration of the golden jubilee festival of Lakhimpur Girls’ College concluded with success on Monday. With the commemoration of the past achievements by marking the glorious fifty years of its academic journey, Lakhimpur Girls’ College, one of the pioneer women college of the State, celebrated the festival from Saturday with colourful programmes in enthusiastic environment. Established in 1972, the college has contributed a lot to the academic field, not only of the Lakhimpur district, but also of the State by ensuring quality education for the intellectual, skill development of the women.

The concluding day agenda of the event started with a colourful cultural procession covering the North Lakhimpur town. It was inaugurated by national awardee science writer-cum-North Lakhimpur College (Autonomous) vice-principal (retired) Dr. Amiya Rajbanshi. In the procession the students of the college showcased the colourful cultures of the indigenous communities of the State along with staging of events of the freedom movement, Assamese folktales etc.

It was followed by the open session and public meeting of the event which commenced with reception committee president Jiten Sarmah in the chair. The meeting was inaugurated by noted academician Dr. Mukunda Rajbanshi who laid stress on holistic empowerment of the women by providing them suitable education. Principal Dr. Surajit Bhuyan delivered the welcome address in the meeting by shedding light on the remarkable achievements of college during the past fifty years. Assam Higher Secondary Education Council chairman Rukma Gohain Baruah ceremonially released the souvenir of the golden jubilee festival. He spoke about the importance of the habit of reading books end expressed his concern over the decreasing trend of reading books in the present day society. Chairman of the Assam State Textbooks Production and Publication Corporation Limited Debananda Hazarika and Vice-Chancellor of the Majuli Cultural University Nirode Baruah graced the occasion as guests of honour. Nirode Baruah called upon the students to earn the prowess to combat any challenge in life with the enrichment of proper knowledge. “The development of facilities to spread education has brought the treasure of global knowledge nearer to the students. They should make them deserving to avail its benefit,” the Vice-Chancellor said. Novelist-cum-retired Vice-Principal of the college Dipanjali Dutta also spoke on the occasion.

