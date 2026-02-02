56th ‘Asto Prahar Maha Palnaam Kirtan Mahotsav’ underway in Nagaon

A CORRESPONDENT

NAGAON: The 56th ‘Asto Prahar Maha Palnaam Kirtan Mahotsav,’ organized by the Ekasaran Bhagawati Samaj, Assam, was formally inaugurated at the Acharya Ilaram Das Adhyatmik Kshetra Project site here on Friday.

The six-day religious congregation, being held from January 29 to February 3, 2026, aims at propagating the ideals of Ekasaran Naam Dharma as preached by Srimanta Sankaradeva, with emphasis on spiritual discipline, moral values, and social harmony.

Devotees from various parts of the state gathered to participate in the continuous ‘ashto prahar’ naam-kirtan, along with naam-prasanga, religious discourses, and cultural programmes.

The mahotsav forms a major part of the 56th Western Regional Conference of the Ekasaran Bhagawati Samaj, Assam.

According to the organizers, the event seeks to reinforce the spiritual legacy of Sankaradeva and Madhabdeva while fostering unity and ethical consciousness in society.

