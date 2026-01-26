Srimanta Sankaradeva Sangha’s Bokakhat unit’s annual session concludes

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKAKHAT: The 33rd annual session of the Bokakhat district unit of Srimanta Sankaradeva Sangha was held on January 23 and 24 at the Baruagaon Samannay Kshetra, hosted by the Purba regional unit with the cooperation of the local public.

On the first day, the programme began in the morning with a cleanliness drive, Pratah Prasang (morning prayers), and plantation of saplings. The main entrance gate was inaugurated by Dharmeshwar Hazarika, President of the Central Library Sub-Committee of Srimanta Sankaradeva Sangha. The namghar gate was inaugurated by former President of the Bokakhat District Unit, Dhaneshwar Loing. The entrance to the representatives’ meeting hall was inaugurated by social worker Bedabrata Bora. The district and reception committee offices were inaugurated by former district member Maheshwar Hazarika. The main stage, dedicated to the memory of former District Secretary Jibakanta Gogoi, was inaugurated by social worker Priyongdip Kakati. The Naam-Prasang was conducted by the Uttar Mahura Regional Unit.

After the executive committee meeting, successive general body meetings of the Children’s Wing, Mothers’ Welfare Committee, Literature Wing Committee, Culture Wing Committee, and the District Service Brigade were held on the main stage. On the occasion, the Mothers’ Wing souvenir ‘Bhaktirupa’ and the reception committee souvenir ‘Krishna Padambuj’ were released. ‘Bhakt-irupa’ was released by noted writer Lokada Hazarika, while ‘Krishna Padambuj’ was released by Shobhan Chandra Saikia, Editor of the Namdharma journal of the Literature Wing of Srimanta Sankaradeva Sangha and retired Vice-Principal of Kamargaon College.

This was followed by meetings of the Thrift and Credit Cooperative Society Ltd. branch committee, a joint conference of presidents and secretaries of primary and regional units, and finally the representatives’ meeting.

Also Read: Srimanta Sankaradeva Sangha to celebrate Sishu Kalyan Divas in Guwahati