Assam: Dhubri-Gauripur alternative road and flyover demanded

DHUBRI: Dhubri-Gauripur alternative road has been demanded as both cities are growing fast with road, rail, river and air communications. With all-around development occurring in and around Dhubri-Gauripur, which is barely 6 km from western Assam, an alternate route connecting the two towns via the progressively drying Mora Gadadhar stream is greatly needed to relieve traffic congestion, Dhubri district veteran AGP leader, Biswajit Kalita said.

Due to fast development within the last few years, there will be no space left between Dhubri-Gauripur, which will emerge as twin-city in a very short span of time. Since both towns are among oldest towns of Assam dotted with heritage sites, it could be easily developed as ‘Twin Heritage City’ and accordingly plan and road map should be prepared as all modes of communication infrastructure are available from these two places to rest of the country.

Talking to The Sentinel, Dhubri district veteran AGP leader, Biswajit Kalita not only demanded an alternative road connecting Dhubri-Gauripur but also placed another demand of a flyover at Senpara or at Jhagrarpar railway level crossing.

Kalita said that railway communication had seen a revolutionary changed with introduction of a long distant train from Kamakhya - Anand Vihar terminal (New Delhi) having stoppage at Gauripur Junction, he added.

“Further Dhubri Medical College and Hospital, Dhubri International River Port of Call came up couple of years ago while Rupsi Airport became operational and Asia’s longest Dhubri-Phulbari road bridge connecting Dhubri in Assam and Phulbari in Garo Hills of Meghalaya is also coming up soon. So in view of all these multi-dimensional infrastructure development, traffic will naturally grow and traffic congestion will further complicate the smooth movement of the vehicles,” Kalita pointed out.

