576th birth anniversary of Srimanta Sankardev observed in Morigaon

A correspondent

Morigaon: The 576th birth anniversary of Srimanta Sankardev was observed by Morigaon Baruwari Sri Sri Krishna Ras Aru Srimanta Sankardev’s Janmutsab Udjapan Sarbajanin Hari Mondir Samiti. Like every year the committee celebrated the birth anniversary with a two-day event.

The event was attended by standing committee secretary Pramod Medhi, celebration committee’s President Rajen Goswami, executive president Hiteswar Bora and secretary Dilip Hazarika. The Ankia Nat ‘Ram Bijoy’ was inaugurated by Morigaon Municipality’s chairman Jogesh Tamuli. The event was attended by former Morigaon MLA Harendra Bora, Axam Xahitya Xabha executive president and senior journalist Ajit Sharma.

After the recitation of Usha Kirtan, Nam Prasang and Bhagavat path, the meeting was conducted by the president of the standing committee, Ghankanta Bora. The meeting was attended by Morigaon District Xahitya Xabha president Mahendra Shaikia, former president of standing committee Sushil Gohai and retired District SSA’s officer Rajen Goswami as the chief speakers.

