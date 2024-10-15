Assam: Hindu Youths’ Council Reconstitutes North Lakhimpur Regional Committee

A CORRESPONDENT

LAKHIMPUR: The North Lakhimpur regional committee of Hindu Youths’ Council (HYC) was re-constituted on Monday. In this connection, a public meeting was organized at the premises of Hindi High School, located at Ward No. 6 of North Lakhimpur town, which started with the hoisting of organizational flag by HYC district committee president Bakul Saikia. Then delegates of the meeting commemorated the martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the sake of the safety of Hindus. Central committee HYC general secretary Sambhu Singha explained the objective of the meeting. He said that the atrocities committed against the Hindu minority in Bangladesh are condemnable. The organization fully supports the call of RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat to unite for the sake of Hindu security on Vijaya Dashami. The meeting took a resolution to boycott all conventional items imported from Bangladesh in retaliation for the atrocities committed against the Hindu minority in Bangladesh. The organization demanded that the government should enact new laws to bring back the victims of love jihad and rehabilitate them. In the same meeting, the 31-member North Lakhimpur regional committee was unanimously formed with Rajiv Saikia as president, Momin Saikia as general secretary, Ankur Gogoi as chief publicity ecretary and Girin Saikia as chief organizing secretary.

