577th birth anniversary of Srimanta Sankardev observed in Jamugurihat

JAMUGURIHAT: The 577th birth anniversary of Srimanat Sankardev convened by the Nagsanakr regional committee of Srimanta Sankardev Samaj was held with a two-day programme at Kamarchuk namghar.

The first day’s programme began with a cleanliness drive on October 1. It was followed by a dihanaam competition which was inaugurated by Pradip Saikia. Earlier to the dihannam competition, child artistes Pranalika Saikia and Italy Kalita performed Borgeet while Jyotismita Saikia performed Jhumura. Karabi Saikia and Smritjyoti Hazarika graced the competition as judges.

The second day’s programme began with hoisting of the religious flag by Deben Saikia, President of Nagsankar regional committee of Srimanta Sankardev Samaj, on October 2 followed by a Bhagawat procession inaugurated by Basav Bhuyan, Headmaster of Jamuguri Academy. The Bhagawat procession proceeded through Kamachuk village to Nagsankar centre and headed to Deuri Gaon, Solal Sonari, Bebejiya, Bahuwakuri, Na-Telia, Mech Gaon, Gogoi Chuk, Purani Telia, Gosain Chuk, and ended at Kumarchuk namghar. A total of fifteen hundred devotees joined the Bhagawat procession.

Earlier to this, Homeswar Saikia offered floral tribute in front of the portrait of legendary singer Zubeen Garg. After the naam-prasanga, a total of 20 veteran bhaona artistes of the locality were felicitated by the committee with citations and gamosas in the open session.

Deuri Khel Aaimatri team bagged the Jogeswar Hazarika Memorial first prize, Solal Sonari Khel Aaimatri team won the Niranjan Bora Memorial second prize, and Gosain Chuk Khel Aaimatri team won the Thaneswar Kalita Memorial third prize, while Rupa Saikia was awarded with Girish Bora Memorial best singer award. Two bhaonas, Bhakta Kubalash and Arjunashur, were also staged.

All the proceedings were conducted by Putul Bora, Secretary of Nagsankar regional committee of Srimanta Sankardev Samaj.

