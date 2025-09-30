577th birth anniversary of Srimanata Sankardev to be celebrated in Jamugurihat

A CORRESPONDENT

JAMUGURIHAT: The Nagsankar Anchalik committee of Srimanata Sankardev Samaj will organize the 577th birth anniversary of Srimanata Sankardev with a two-day programme on October 1 and 2 at Kamarchuk Kirtan Ghar, Nagsankar here, stated a press release issued by Deben Saikia and Putul Bora, President and Secretary of Nagsankar Anchalik committee of Srimanata Sankardev Samaj. The first day’s programme will begin with a cleanliness drive followed by a memorial ‘Dihanam’ competition to be inaugurated by Pradip Saikia. The second day’s programme will begin with the hoisting of the religious flag by Deben Saikia followed by offering of tribute to legendary singer Zubeen Garg. Basav Bhuyan, Headmaster of Jamuguri Academy, will inaugurate the Bhagawat procession. It will be followed by ‘Naam Prasanga’ and public felicitation and prize distribution ceremony. Two bhaonas, ‘Bhakta Kubalash’ and ‘Arjunashur Badh’ will be performed at night. The organizing committee has sought cooperation from the local residents.

Also Read: Assam: Srimanta Sankardev’s Tirobhav Tithi observed Across the State

Also Watch: