59th Me-Dam-Me-Phi celebrated with religious and cultural fervour in Dibrugarh

A CORRESPONDENT

DIBRUGARH: The 59th Me-Dam-Me-Phi, the sacred ancestral festival of the Tai Ahom community, was observed with a day-long programme at the Tai Education and Cultural Centre, Dibrugarh, on Saturday.

The festival, which commemorates the Pulin Puthao (forefathers) of the Tai Ahom people, was marked by a series of religious, literary and cultural activities from early morning. The programme began with flag hoisting by the Centre's president Hemakanta Dihingia, followed by traditional rituals conducted by Chao Nab Phukan, Jogen Mohan, Dhaneswar Konwar, Robin Phukan and Bhuvan Gogoi.

A Jasingfa invocation was performed under the guidance of music teachers Gandheswar Samua and Rung Cheng Changbun Phukan.

At the central meeting chaired by Hemakanta Dihingia, three books were formally released. The literary journal Lit Maihang, edited by Indra Gogoi, was unveiled by eminent writer Dr Bharati Dutta. Mai Hang Hetkham Phura, authored by Gandheswar Samua, was released by former Assam Ahom Sabha president Mohan Buragohain, while Mai Ahom Alphabet by Rimpi Gogoi was released by former president of the Purvanchal Tai Sahitya Sabha, Indra Gogoi.

The programme was attended by several distinguished guests, including Assam Tourism Development Corporation chairman Rituparna Baruah, Dibrugarh District Development Commissioner Nandita Baruah, Dibrugarh District Ahom Sabha president Ranjit Baruah, former secretary of the Centre Pona Gogoi, and social worker and entrepreneur Kushal Konwar, among others.

As part of the celebrations, drawing, essay-writing and poetry recitation competitions were organised for students, drawing enthusiastic participation from over 150 participants. Winners across various categories were awarded prizes, along with consolation awards to encourage young talent. The competitions were conducted under the chairmanship of Deepak Kumar Changmai.

A cultural programme inaugurated by District Cultural Officer Dip Ujjal Baruah featured Tai-language songs, classical and folk dances, and the traditional Cheng Ren Phura dance dedicated to the Tai Ahom deity, presented by Siddhartha Shankar Ray and others, reflecting the rich cultural heritage of the community.

Large numbers of people from the Ahom community and other communities residing in Dibrugarh visited the prayer place to pay homage to their ancestors and seek blessings. Addressing the gathering, ATDC chairman Rituparna Baruah emphasised the importance of festivals like Me-Dam-Me-Phi in connecting the younger generation with their roots and preserving the glorious heritage of the Tai Ahom community.

The celebration at the Tai Education and Cultural Centre once again highlighted the unity, cultural pride and enduring traditions of the Tai Ahom society in the heart of Dibrugarh city.

