Demow to host Me-Dam-Me-Phi celebrations on January 30 and 31

DEMOW: Under the patronage of the people of Madhupur, Ekarani, Laguabari, Naharhabi and in association with the people of Demow, the 8th annual Me-Dam-Me-Phi programme will be organized in Madhupur Ekarani Tai Ahom Culture Preservation and Tai language Publicity Committee Office premises with a daylong programme on January 31 from 11 am. On the other hand, under the patronage of Demow Ahom Samaj and in Association with ATASU, Demow regional committee, Me-Dam-Me-Phi, Demow 2026, will be centrally organized in Demow Public Playground on January 30 and January 31. The Furalung Puja will be organized on the afternoon of January 30, followed by the Tai Ahom community dress competition among the students.

