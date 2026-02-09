5th Bongaigaon Youth Conclave brings together youth, ideas and culture

OUR CORRESPONDENT

BONGAIGAON: The 5th Bongaigaon Youth Conclave, organized by East Story, was successfully held today at the Theme Park, Bongaigaon, drawing an enthusiastic gathering of youths, students, and citizens. The conclave began at 3:15 pm and featured meaningful discussions blended with music and cultural performances under the theme “Igniting Minds.”

The programme commenced with arrival and registration, followed by the opening musical session, “Kirriss Ka Ganna Sunega,” which set an energetic tone for the evening. One of the key discussions, “Private vs. Public: The Education Divide,” generated active participation as speakers such as Dr. Sirkhat Hussein, Abdul Mannan, and Abhideep Choudhury, along with attendees, shared their views on the existing gaps and challenges in the education system.

Later, the Proud Bongaigaon Award was presented during the segment “Your Impact, Our Pride,” honoring individuals for their contributions to society and the town. The event continued with a mid-musical session titled “Meeting Meeting Alua Meeting,” adding a lighter and engaging moment to the conclave.

A thought-provoking discussion, “Gen Z & Us: Clash of Ideas,” highlighted generational perspectives, encouraging dialogue between young participants and seniors. The programme concluded with a partner acknowledgement session, “Hand in Hand,” followed by the closing musical performance, “Abhi Maja Ayega na Bhedu.”

Blending tea, talks, and tunes, the conclave was widely appreciated by attendees for creating a lively platform for conversation, reflection, and cultural exchange, reinforcing the belief that some conversations truly deserve to be heard.

Also Read: Assam: Statue of Padma Shri Pratima Barua Pandey unveiled in Bongaigaon