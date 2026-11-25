Guwahati: Around 600 women from Assam’s Hargila Army performed the traditional Hargila Panchamrit baby shower ceremony on Tuesday, November 24, 2026, in Dadara-Pachariya and Kulhati villages of Kamrup district. Led by wildlife biologist Dr. Purnima Devi Barman, the ceremony celebrated the Greater Adjutant Stork’s nesting season and encouraged communities to protect nesting trees.

The Hargila Panchamrit ceremony uses traditional Assamese customs to celebrate the breeding season of the Greater Adjutant Stork, locally known as hargila.

Approximately 500 women participated in Dadara-Pachariya village, while another 100 joined the celebration in Kulhati. The ritual connects the bird's nesting cycle with cultural traditions associated with welcoming a baby.

Dr. Purnima Devi Barman, founder of the Hargila Army, leads the community conservation initiative. The programme aims to change how villagers perceive the stork and encourage them to protect the trees where it nests.

Barman described the change in public attitudes, saying: “From being seen as a bad omen to being celebrated with baby showers...”

The Greater Adjutant Stork was historically viewed by many residents of Assam's Brahmaputra valley as a dirty bird or a bad omen.

Its foul-smelling nesting debris and droppings often caused conflict with households. Residents sometimes cut down privately owned trees used by the birds for nesting.

Barman explained the motivation behind her conservation work: “I thought that hargilas were a cursed bird and seen as a disease carrier. I wanted to change that perception and make them seen as a charismatic species.”

Launched in 2007 without cash incentives, the Hargila Army built a community-based approach that encouraged rural women to become protectors of nesting trees.

The growth in nesting numbers reflects the expansion of community conservation efforts.

Dadara-Pachariya had just 27 Greater Adjutant Stork nests in 2007–08. The number has since increased to more than 250 nests, while Kulhati has developed a separate colony with 52 nests.

The Hargila Army now includes more than 10,000 rural women, extending the conservation network beyond the two villages that hosted Tuesday's ceremony.

The Greater Adjutant Stork remains globally threatened, with an estimated 1,200 to 1,800 birds left worldwide. Assam serves as the species' primary stronghold.

The conservation programme incorporates cultural practices such as Panchamrit, also known as God Bharai, and Sorai Puja.

These traditions help communities celebrate the birds rather than view their nesting activities as a nuisance. The initiative also connects conservation with handloom weaving livelihoods.

According to the programme, these activities support efforts to safeguard hatchlings throughout the winter breeding cycle.

The gathering in Dadara-Pachariya and Kulhati carried this approach forward, bringing hundreds of women together to celebrate the storks and reinforce community protection of their nesting trees.