63rd triennial conference of Bokakhat Garden Union held at Bihora Tea Estate

A Correspondent,

Bokakhat: The 63rd triennial conference of the Bokakhat Sub-Branch of the Assam Tea Workers' Union was held today at the assembly hall of Bihora Tea Garden, organized by the workers of the garden.

The flag of the Assam Tea Workers' Union, Bokakhat Sub-Branch, was hoisted by the Sub-Branch President, Jayachandra Saikia. The flags of the garden units under the sub-branch were hoisted by the respective unit presidents.

Floral tributes were offered by Bihora Tea Garden Manager, Nausad Alam. A public meeting was held under the chairmanship of Jayachandra Saikia, President of the Bokakhat Sub-Branch Garden Union.

The public meeting was inaugurated by the retired principal of Numaligarh Higher Secondary School, Mahen Saikia.

The Chief Guest, MLA and Senior Minister Atul Bora, attended and addressed the gathering. Distinguished guests included Lakhi Prasad Barua, President of the Golaghat branch of the Assam Tea Workers' Union, and Secretary Mukut Borthakur. Office bearers from various garden unions of Golaghat district were also present.

Retired employees of Bihora Tea Garden were felicitated on the occasion.

