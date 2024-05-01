Assam: 66th celebration of Lakhimpur Kendriya Rongali Bihu Sanmilan kickstarts

LAKHIMPUR: The 66th celebration of Rongali Bihu by Lakhimpur Kendriya Raingali Bihu Sanmilan kicked off in a festive environment at North Lakhimpur Boys’ Government HS School playground on Tuesday. The event with five-day-long programmes until May 4 has been organized with the common endeavours, cooperation of the people of Lakhimpur, irrespective of caste and creed, language and religion by disseminating the message of communal harmony, integration and solidarity.

The agenda of the event began with the unfurling of Kendriya Rongali Bihu Sanmilan flag by parent committee president Uday Shankar Hazarika and Bihu flag of the 66th celebration by organizing committee president Dr Bhupen Saikia. The smriti tarpan programme was conducted by organizing committee executive president Nagendra Nath Sarmah and Lakhimpur district AASU general secretary-in-charge Punamjyoti Burhagohain.

It was followed by the inauguration of the main gate of the Bihutoli which was ceremonially conducted by Deepali Hazarika, the Principal of North Lakhimpur Boys’ Government HS School. Warm felicitation was accorded to more than hundred senior citizens, and prominent figures of the district. The felicitation programme was held under the management of celebration committee secretaries Sanjib Konwar, Ajit Burhagohain, Arun Das and Mobin Ahmed. It was followed by the traditional egg-cracking programme. After the inauguration of the main stage with Bihu performance, the Rongali Hat was inaugurated by social worker Manohar Lakhotiya.

Then a colourful cultural procession, following the tradition, was taken out covering the North Lakhimpur town. Over fifty cultural groups representing almost all the tribes and communities of Assam showcased their native culture during the procession which was flagged off by Uday Shankar Hazarika. The captivating cultural procession was potent enough to enthrall the onlookers. Among the participating cultural teams of the cultural procession, Rampur Deuri Jimosayan Dal secure first prize, Kadam Tai-Ahom Kristi Bikash Kendra secured second prize, Bahpati-Naragaon Toka Bihu Dal secured third prize while Joyhing-Amguri Bihu Dal secured fourth prize. Among the tableaux, ‘Moi Asomiya’ secured first prize, statue of Dr. Bhupen Hazarika secured second prize, ‘Pakghar’ secured third prize while ‘Amar Pothar Amar Bojar’ secured fourth prize.

In the evening, Moina Bihuwoti competition was held. It was inaugurated by senior Bihuwoti Champa Bori. It was followed by a cultural programme, in which the local artistes presented various cultural items. The cultural programme was inaugurated by Prasenjit Dutta, Executive Engineer, Public Health and Engineering Department, Dhemaji Division.

On Wednesday, drawing competition, extemporary speech competitions among the students will be held. It will be followed by traditional games competition, Bihuwa and Xaru Bihuwoti competitions. On the other hand, poem recitation, debate, Diha Nam, nuptial song recitation, State level Bor Bihuwoti competition will be held on Thursday.

Also Read: Assam: Aaranyak conducted GPS training for forest staff in Raimona National Park

Also Watch: