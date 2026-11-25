Guwahati: A group of 69 former civil servants has urged the Union Environment Ministry and Arunachal Pradesh government to scrap the 1,750-MW Demwe Lower Hydroelectric Project, demanding an immediate halt to forest diversion and wildlife clearance reviews. In an open letter dispatched on November 23 , the Constitutional Conduct Group (CCG) raised concerns over the project's ecological impact on the Lohit River region.

The group's letter demands an immediate halt to forest diversion and wildlife clearance reviews associated with the project on the Lohit River in Arunachal Pradesh's Lohit district.

Among the former officials associated with the appeal are Najeeb Jung and Prakriti Srivastava. The group has questioned the continued push for the project across successive governments, arguing for its abandonment.

The proposed concrete gravity dam would require the diversion of 1,416 hectares of forest land. Its estimated submergence area is approximately 1,590 hectares, with around 43,000 trees expected to be felled.

The project's proximity to protected wildlife habitat is another major concern raised in the group's appeal. According to the supplied project figures, the submergence area would reach within 50 metres of Kamlang Tiger Reserve.

The letter also raises concerns about changes to downstream water flows. Daily water holding could create lean-season downstream surges of up to 1,729 cubic metres per second.

The Demwe Lower Hydroelectric Project was originally granted clearance in 2010 but was suspended by the National Green Tribunal in 2017.

The stalled project returned to consideration following a May 2026 agreement between the Arunachal Pradesh government and Greenko Demwe Power Limited. The revival subsequently brought the project back before the Standing Committee of the National Board for Wildlife (SC-NBWL).

In July 2026, the SC-NBWL conducted a review of the project without a fresh multi-season wildlife study, according to the supplied background information. The absence of a new multi-season assessment is central to the concerns surrounding the project's wildlife clearance process.

The Constitutional Conduct Group has now urged authorities to stop the ongoing forest diversion and wildlife clearance reviews rather than allow the project to proceed.

The group's appeal places the proposed 1,750-MW dam back under scrutiny, with the Union Environment Ministry and Arunachal Pradesh government being asked to abandon the project.

The demands specifically target the forest diversion and wildlife clearance processes. The appeal also challenges the long-running effort to advance the project through successive governments.

The project's future now remains tied to the decisions of the concerned environmental authorities and the Arunachal Pradesh government.